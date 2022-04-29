LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured, and traffic was diverted after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 62/82 northeast of Ropesville Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported near Oxen Road around 10:30 a.m.

DPS said a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle. The passenger in the vehicle hit was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to DPS.

Traffic was diverted at FM 1585 in Lubbock County and on FM 41 in Ropesville. Texas DPS asked the public to avoid the area.