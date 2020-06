LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to a crash just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the Interstate 27 exit at 34th Street.

According to LPD, one car possibly drove off the overpass. LPD also said one person was ejected from the vehicle after they hit a pole and lost control of the vehicle.

Emergency Medical Services said one person was transported to UMC with serious injuries.

This is a developing story, check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.