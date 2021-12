LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in the 7600 block of 82nd Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department. The crash occurred around 4:23 p.m.

LPD also said one vehicle caught fire.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently responding to a collision with injuries between 2 vehicles in the 7600 block of 82nd Street. One person has serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) December 3, 2021

