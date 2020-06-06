One seriously injured after Friday evening shots fired call

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured just before 8:30 p.m. Friday following a shots fired call in the 200 block of East 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, a male victim was found at a Stripes gas station and was shot with a pellet gun near a body of water north of the Stripes. He was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LPD confirmed that it has located a suspect in the crime.

This is a developing situation, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.