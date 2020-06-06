One seriously injured after Friday evening shots fired call

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lubbock Police LPD Logo 690_-1274785666335226239

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured just before 8:30 p.m. Friday following a shots fired call in the 200 block of East 50th Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, a male victim was found at a Stripes gas station and was shot with a pellet gun near a body of water north of the Stripes. He was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

LPD confirmed that it has located a suspect in the crime.

This is a developing situation, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar