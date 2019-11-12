One seriously injured after incident north of city limits

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in an incident Tuesday at North Ash Avenue, just north of the Lubbock city limits, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, the call came out just after 1:00 p.m. One person was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

A photojournalist on the scene said it is possible someone suffered an electric shock by the overhead power lines. An image by the journalist at the scene showed a commercial vehicle in contact with overhead power lines

