LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured in a crash at 72nd Street and Quaker Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

An image from the scene showed a motorcycle and an SUV were involved.

LPD said one person suffered serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries.

