One seriously injured after overnight hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left seriously injured after an overnight hit and run.
On Tuesday morning around 12:50 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to the area of 48th Street and University Avenue. The crash involved a Black Dodge Charger and motorcycle, LPD said in a tweet.
The passenger car fled the scene, according to LPD,
One person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to LPD.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.