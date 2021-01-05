One seriously injured after overnight hit and run

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left seriously injured after an overnight hit and run.

On Tuesday morning around 12:50 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to the area of 48th Street and University Avenue. The crash involved a Black Dodge Charger and motorcycle, LPD said in a tweet.

The passenger car fled the scene, according to LPD,

One person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to LPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar