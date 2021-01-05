One seriously injured after overnight hit and run

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was left seriously injured after an overnight hit and run.

On Tuesday morning around 12:50 a.m., Lubbock Police responded to the area of 48th Street and University Avenue. The crash involved a Black Dodge Charger and motorcycle, LPD said in a tweet.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger car at University Avenue and 48th Street. One person was transported to UMC with serious injuries. More info to come when available. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) January 5, 2021

The passenger car fled the scene, according to LPD,

One person was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries, according to LPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.