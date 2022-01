LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a possible shooting Tuesday night that left one person seriously injured.

According to LPD, the call first came in around 9:19 p.m. in the 1300 block of 65th Drive.

Emergency Medical Services said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing situation, please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.