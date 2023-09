LUBBOCK, Texas— One person suffered serious injuries from a crash involving a bicyclist Tuesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD received a call around 10:00 p.m. to the intersection of 19th Street and Dover Avenue for a “crash with injuries involving a bicyclist.”

According to LPD, one person was transported to the University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.