LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 2 a.m. Friday morning, Lubbock Police responded to a shooting at the Belmont Ridge Apartments.

One person suffered a gun shot wound to the head and was transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to the police desk.

Police were still at the scene as of 5 a.m. Friday morning, according to the police desk.

This story is still developing and will be updated and more information is received.