LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after crashing into the wall on an overpass at 34th Street and West Loop 289 around 8:52 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said that there were no other vehicles involved at the initial time of the report. Traffic on the West Loop and 34th was blocked off for southbound traffic, according to an “LBKalert.”