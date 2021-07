LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries in a crash Saturday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash happened at 34th Street and Avenue J. It was called in to police at 9:40 p.m.

34th Street was closed Saturday night after the crash, according to a tweet from LPD. Eastbound traffic was being diverted to Avenue K and westbound traffic was being diverted to the Interstate-27 access road.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.