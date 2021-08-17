One seriously injured in East Lubbock shooting Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries after a shooting in East Lubbock Tuesday night, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of East Colgate Street and was called in to police as a report of shots fired just after 10:00 p.m., LPD confirmed.

According to police, the suspect was involved in an altercation with the victim and another person. Police said the suspect shot at the victim and other person, who were in a vehicle.

LPD said the victim was shot in the chest and transported to UMC with serious injuries.