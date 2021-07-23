One seriously injured in motorcycle crash Friday afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department said.

LPD officers were called to 34th Street and Chicago Avenue for a collision with injuries. A photojournalist on scene observed a motorcycle as part of the wreck. One person was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Westbound lanes at 34th Street were closed and being diverted northbound onto Chicago Avenue, LPD said just after 5:00 p.m. Eastbound lanes remained open.

