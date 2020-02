LUBBOCK, Texas - When a crime is committed and caught on camera, sometimes the police need help to identify the criminal or their whereabouts. They send pictures or videos to the local news and social media, but do the suspects ever get caught? The police say most of the time they do.

"We're really thankful for that information that we get back, and we hope that we can continue to partner with our citizens as much as we can to solve these crimes as they're happening," said Allison Matherly of the Lubbock Police Department.