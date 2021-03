LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries and in a crash near 6th Street and Frankford Avenue Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The crash happened just before 5:00 p.m. Saturday. In addition to one victim having serious injuries, at least one other person suffered moderate injuries, per LPD.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, LPD said. At least one person was transported to UMC.