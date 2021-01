LUBBOCK, Texas — Nobody is seriously injured after a crash that involved a police officer Monday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed.

The crash happened at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue just after 5:15 p.m.

A previous version of this story said that someone suffered serious injuries, based on information from the Lubbock Police front desk. Later, as officers continued to investigate, police provided an update and said there were no serious injuries.