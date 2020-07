LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Mother Nature is providing her own fireworks over portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Independence Day. Don't forget you can track the thunderstorms with our EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening hours and should begin to diminish after midnight. There is a "marginal" (1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm over the far northwestern South Plains this evening and into the early morning hours on Sunday. Lows tonight will range from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.