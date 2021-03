LUBBOCK, Texas -- Folks around the country have spent the last year looking for answers and wondering what would happen next. Many folks have been turning to psychics, card readers and mediums as they try to make sense of these unprecedented times.

"'What's going on? Is there is something bigger than this thing?' Everybody is asking that question,” said psychic medium Amanda Hunt. “Most people call because they are having a hard time with their relationship or money and it's been nothing but that since all this has started, so in that aspect it's been a lot. You're talking people off a ledge quite a bit.”