LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon in South Lubbock, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed to Everythinglubbock.com.

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to a crash at 86th Street and University Avenue. One individual is deceased. Please avoid the area, all of University Avenue northbound is closed to through traffic at this time. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) May 24, 2020

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at 87th Street and University Ave. Two vehicles were involved. The other driver suffered minor injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back with EverythingLubbock.com for more details.