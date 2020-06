LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries after a shooting in Lubbock Sunday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

Police believe the shooting took place at the 500 block of North Elmwood Street. The victim was taken to University Medical Center around 4:00 p.m.

