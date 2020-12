LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 7:40 a.m. Thursday morning, Lubbock police officers responded to Highway 114 and Research Boulevard to a two-vehicle crash involving a Camaro and a pickup truck.

LPD said one person was seriously injured and another person was trapped inside a vehicle. Images from a photojournalist at the scene depicted a third vehicle also involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.