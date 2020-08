LUBBOCK, Texas — One was seriously injured after a rollover in Northeast Lubbock County Tuesday.

Department of Public Safety troopers responded to East Municipal Drive just west of North County Road 2800 at approximately 10:05 a.m. to reports of a rollover, according to DPS Sergeant Johnny Bures.

DPS said one male driver was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with serious injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is received.