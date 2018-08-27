One seriously injured, two vehicles crashed at 4th and Toledo Monday morning

4th Street near Toledo Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

4th Street near Toledo Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas - EMS and Lubbock Police were called to 4th Street and Toledo Avenue just after 9:00 Monday morning.

A photojournalist at the scene said one a vehicle hit a fence. Nearby, another vehicle hit a fire hydrant. EMS was seen taking at least one person from the scene.

Later, police said there was one serious injury and two minor injuries.

Traffic at the intersection was blocked for a time.

The Lubbock Police Department released the following information at 3 p.m. Monday:

Just after 9 a.m., officers responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of 4th Street and Toledo Avenue.

A car was making a left turn onto 4th Street from Toledo Avenue. As the car entered the intersection, it was struck by a SUV traveling west on 4th Street. At this time, it appears the SUV ran a red light on 4th Street.

Due to the collision, the car struck a brick fence pillar and then came to a rest in a ditch. The SUV struck a fire hydrant.

All three occupants of the car were taken to UMC. The 19-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger had minor injuries. The third passenger, a 19-year-old female, had serious injuries.

The driver of the SUV, a 21-year-old male, had minor injuries but refused treatment on scene. He was cited for disregarding a red light.