One shot after intoxicated driving crash, altercation in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot would after an intoxicated driving crash and a subsequent altercation in Littlefield Saturday evening, the Littlefield Police Department said.

Police said an intoxicated driver struck a vehicle and got into a verbal argument with the other driver. The incident happened at 1100 South Wicker Avenue just before 6:00 p.m.

A shot was fired, leaving one person injured. The injured person was transported to University Medical Center, police said.

“One subject was released pending the filing of charges and further investigation. The other subject was released pending the filing of charges due to medical considerations,” Littlefield PD said in a press release.