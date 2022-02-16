LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, a man was shot in the leg twice in the 9100 block of Avenue P, at approximately 2:41 a.m., according to a Lubbock Police report. The gunshot victim described this location as an after-hours club.

The victim told police he saw three people in an argument, heard gunshots and realized he was shot in the right calf. He ran to his vehicle and drove to the 2000 block of 60th Street, where he called his girlfriend.

The victim was sent to University Medical Center, and Lubbock Police observed the man had two wounds, one on the front right side of his calf and one slightly lower on the back of his calf.

Three people were listed as victims but only one was shot.

According to the gunshot victim, he did not know the people who had been arguing.

The suspect was not located at the time of the report.