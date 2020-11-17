One shot in attempted vehicle burglary, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was shot in an attempted vehicle burglary early Tuesday morning, a police report said.

The incident happened in front of the victim’s house on the 4500 block of 11th Street before 1:00 a.m.

According to the report, the victim’s wife woke up to the sound of a vehicle playing loud music outside her window.

She saw a car parked across the street and looked out the window to check on her own vehicle, where she saw a flashlight moving around inside of it, the report says. She then woke up her husband who grabbed his two guns and went out to their porch.

The victim said he fired a warning shot into the air, per the report. After that, two subjects in hoods ran away from his vehicle.

Shortly after that, a sedan drove past the victim’s house and started shooting at him, according to the report. The victim dropped to the ground and returned fire. He saw the sedan pick up the two men who ran from his vehicle and take off eastbound.

After the incident, the victim noticed he was bleeding and had been shot.

“I observed [the victim] to have a single gun shot wound to his right butt cheek,” the report says.

Officers found bullet holes and shell casings at the victim’s house.