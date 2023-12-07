CLOVIS, New Mexico — On Monday, the Clovis Police Department was called to a home on Rosa Boulevard for a report of someone trying to break into their home. While police were responding, the homeowner shot the intruder after he had forced his way into the home, CPD said.

The homeowner was awoken at about 11:00 p.m. to someone banging at their front door. CPD said the homeowner told the person to go away and that they had called the police after realizing they did not recognize the intruder.

Through the door, the homeowner told the person on the porch that they were armed and would shoot them if they came into the home, according to CPD. Moments later, the intruder kicked the front door open and entered the home. The homeowner warned him again that they were armed and fired one round at the intruder causing him to fall to the ground, said CPD.

The homeowner called 911 again and said the intruder had been shot and to send an ambulance.

CPD said the person who was shot was transferred to a medical facility in Lubbock. He is in stable, but critical condition, CPD said.