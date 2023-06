LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was shot in the 6100 block of 37th Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 3:35 p.m. Police said the victim suffered “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.” According to the LPD front desk, initial reports indicated a man was shot in the abdomen.

Police said the victim was taken to University Medical Center.

