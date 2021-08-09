LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was stabbed just before 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.
According to LPD, the stabbing occurred at the Executive Inn at 4401 Avenue Q. It was not immediately clear what led to the incident or if there were any serious injuries.
This is a developing story, please check back with everythinglubbock.com for updates.
One stabbed at central Lubbock hotel
