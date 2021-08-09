One stabbed at central Lubbock hotel

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said one person was stabbed just before 5:00 a.m. Monday morning.
According to LPD, the stabbing occurred at the Executive Inn at 4401 Avenue Q. It was not immediately clear what led to the incident or if there were any serious injuries.
