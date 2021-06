LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered moderate injuries in a stabbing at the Executive Inn, 4401 Avenue Q, Saturday night, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The incident was originally called in at 8:00 p.m. as a disturbance, according to LPD.

LPD said a caller advised there was someone in the parking lot claiming to have a gun. Officers arrived on scene and found someone with a stab wound.