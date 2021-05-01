One suffers minor injuries after shots fired in Central Lubbock Friday night

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered minor injuries after getting hit by fragments of a building following gunfire in Lubbock Friday night, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of 58th Street around 9:15 p.m.

According to LPD, the victim was standing outside an apartment building when three men pulled up in the parking lot and two of them fired in the victim’s direction.

LPD said the injuries appeared to be from fragments of the building and the victim refused emergency medical services.

A post circulating on social media said a youth baseball game at nearby Jack Lewis Park was paused because of the gunfire, and players ducked down to avoid it. LPD could not confirm anything regarding the baseball game.

No one has been arrested for the incident, LPD said Saturday afternoon.