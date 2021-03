LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Compared to Saturday, it was noticeably cooler on this Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with highs back into the 50s area wide. A few spots did briefly manage to warm into low 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase this evening and overnight ahead of the next system that will move across the South and Rolling Plains on Monday. This system will bring us a chance for some light wintry precipitation on Monday. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow is possible Monday morning. By the afternoon, we should be warm enough that any precipitation should be mainly rain. However, there could still be some wet snow mixed in as well. Overall, this is not expected to be a significant winter weather system. A a few slick spots may develop on some bridges and roadways on Monday. Snowfall accumulation amounts, if they occur, would from a trace to a dusting.

Low temperatures tonight will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.