Lubbock Police crash investigation unit on scene of crash involving pedestrian

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Major Crash Investigation Unit was on scene responding to a crash involving a pedestrian in Southwest Lubbock Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:00 a.m., Lubbock Police responded near the intersection of Spur 327 and West Loop 289 for the crash. By about 9:20 a.m., the crash investigation unit was on scene, according to a tweet from police.

Police said an unidentified male ran out in front of the vehicle. Police said he suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the hospital.

