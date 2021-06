LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered possibly serious head injuries after a motorboat and jet ski collided in Buffalo Springs Lake Saturday, the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department said.

A 28-year-old woman who was driving the jet ski was found breathing but unconscious in the water, TPWD said.

She was transported to University Medical Center, according to TPWD.

The passenger on the jet ski suffered possible rib injuries, per TPWD.

Lubbock Game Wardens will investigate the crash.