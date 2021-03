LUBBOCK, Texas — One person suffered serious injuries after a car hit a pedestrian Friday night, the Lubbock Police Department said.

The crash happened near the 1800 block of 19th Street, LPD said. It was called in to police around 7:30 p.m.

The victim in the crash was hospitalized with their injuries, per LPD.

This is a developing story.