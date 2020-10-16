One Texas Tech HSC employee died of COVID, one student hospitalized, regents said Friday

CORRECTION: The COVID-related death was someone with the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, officials said. The original version of this story mistakenly left out the words Health Sciences Center.

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Friday, the Texas Tech Board of Regents gave a COVID-19 update during its

meeting. Among other things, the regents announced there was one staff member fatality from COVID since beginning of the pandemic.

More specifically, this person was an employee of the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, officials said. (The HSC is part of the Texas Tech System but it is operated separately from the Texas Tech main campus.)

There were no student COVID-19 fatalities, regents said during their meeting Friday morning.

However, one Texas Tech student was hospitalized and also diagnosed with two other illnesses, according

to the Tech BOR.

As of Friday, there were 148 cases active, with less than 50 people in isolation, according

to the Tech BOR. Additionally, regents said 480 hotel rooms were set aside but had not been used.

When Tech started seeing positive cases, regents said they started out with 600 aggressive cases. Regents said virus numbers had gone down consistently over a six-week period.

Texas Tech will have distance-learning only for class times after the Thanksgiving break. Distance-only will remain in place for the remainder of the semester, Texas Tech said. Instructions for final exams would be provided to students, TTU said.