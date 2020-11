LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

The incident took place at the Hawthorn Suites at 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway. It was called in to police just after 4:00 p.m.

There is no official word on the severity of the victim’s injuries, but they are “at least” moderate, according to LPD.

