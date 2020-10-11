One transported to UMC after crash involving motorcycle

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was transported to University Medical Center with minor injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle Sunday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened just before 12:15 p.m. at the intersection between North Boston Avenue and Alma Street.

The motorcycle was traveling westbound on Alma Street and failed to yield right of way to the car, which was traveling northbound on Boston Avenue. The motorcycle hit the car’s passenger-side door.

The motorcycle rider was transported with injuries.