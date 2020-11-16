One transported to UMC after officer-involved shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was taken to University Medical Center after an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, the Lubbock Police Department confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com.

Officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 5400 block of 50th Street. After officers arrived, there were reports of shots fired.



More information to come. — Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) November 16, 2020

The incident happened on the 5400 block of 50th Street.

According to LPD, when the officer arriving on scene knocked on an apartment door, an individual came to the door armed. It’s still unclear what exactly happened next, but an officer opened fire.

Officers originally responded to a call of criminal mischief at 6:12 p.m. Officers arrived on scene at 6:17 p.m., and a shots fired call was sent out eight minutes after that.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.