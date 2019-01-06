One-vehicle rollover accident reported north of Lamesa Sunday morning

(Photo from MGN Online)

DAWSON COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating a one-vehicle rollover accident that occurred Sunday morning in Dawson County.

The accident was reported around 7:00 a.m. on U.S. Highway 87, about three miles north of Lamesa, according to the Lamesa Press Reporter.

The newspaper reported an SUV was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and overturned.

There were multiple reports of injuries.

There were seven family members in the vehicle, all but one were juveniles, the Lamesa Press Reporter said.

Some of the accident victims were transported from the scene by medical helicopter, as well as ambulances from the Dawson County Hospital District and the Lynn County Hospital District.

We have reached out the Texas Department of Public Safety in Midland for more information on this accident.

This article will be updated once we receive additional updates.