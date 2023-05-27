LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after traveling east bound on FM 40 Saturday evening, said the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that the driver was going through standing water on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle causing it to go into a field and roll over before coming to a rest.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected during the crash, said DPS.

The driver was transported to University Medical Center for serious injuries.

