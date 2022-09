LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 1:09 a.m., a person was shot resulting in a serious injury in the 4800 block of 37th street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

A family member of the victim recognized the suspect, according to LPD, but the motive for the shooting was still undetermined.

The victim was transported to the hospital. No arrests had yet been made.