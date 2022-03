LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating a shots-fired call from Thursday afternoon.

LPD was called to the 1900 block of 22nd Street, according to a release from LPD.

A woman was shot by an unknown suspect, according to the release, and no one has been put in custody yet.

The woman was transported to Covenant Medical Center, and, according to the release, later pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.