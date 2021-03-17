One year in, where does Lubbock stand on COVID-19?

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, Lubbock marked one year since the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the city.

On March 17, 2020, University Medical Center reported the first positive case of coronavirus in a Lubbock resident. The person who tested positive was later revealed to be a Texas Tech University student who had returned from a study abroad program in Europe and did not follow quarantine guidelines.

Cases

May 2020 had the lowest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock, with 196 in total, and an average of 5 per day. Lubbock has not seen a single day without at least one new coronavirus case since May 17.

On the other end of the spectrum, November 2020 saw 12,916 total confirmed coronavirus cases, with an average of 430 new cases reported per day. The most new cases confirmed in one day was on November 15, with 750.

As of Wednesday, there were a total of 48,414 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lubbock residents, with 47,531 recoveries and 163 active cases.

Positivity Rate

A case positivity rate is the number of new cases divided by the number of new tests performed. According to the World Health Organization, the optimal test positivity rate is 5 percent or lower.

Since the City of Lubbock began reporting test numbers in April 2020, the lowest seven-day positivity rate recorded was on May 19, with 25 of 2,705 tests, or .92 percent, coming back positive.

On the other end, the highest positivity rate was recorded on December 26, with 1,959 of 4,083 tests, or 47.98 percent, coming back positive.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day coronavirus positivity rate for Lubbock was 5.76 percent, with 1,807 tests performed and 104 coming back positive.

Deaths

The city reported the first coronavirus-related death on March 28, 2020. As of Wednesday, the city had reported 720 total COVID-19 deaths in Lubbock residents.

A majority of the reported deaths occurred in those 60 years of age and older, with the most deaths occurring in those between the ages of 80 and 89.

The most deaths were in people classified as having been exposed through the community, with 472. The second most deaths occurred in nursing home residents, with 175. Early in the pandemic, a majority of cases and deaths in the city were in nursing homes, with 12 out of the 13 total deaths being linked to nursing homes at one point.

The Lubbock community has lost many family members, friends, neighbors and loved ones to COVID-19 in the last year. KLBK aired a memorial featuring the names of some of those lost. You can watch that here.

Vaccines

The first health care workers in Lubbock received the Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 15, 2020, four days after it received FDA approval for emergency use.

The Lubbock Health Department held its first coronavirus vaccine clinic on December 27 after receiving a shipment of the Moderna vaccine. As of Wednesday, 47,694 people had been given their first shot of the vaccine at the city’s vaccine clinics, with 29,875 receiving both doses.