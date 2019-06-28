One year since LPD launched SafeCam program

It’s been a year since the Lubbock Police Department launched their SafeCam program, but police are still trying to get community members to register their surveillance cameras.

According to LPD, surveillance video is used to close a lot of their cases.

“It’s very simple anyone in the community, whether it’s a homeowner or business, they can register their camera with us,” said Tiffany Taylor, LPD public information officer.

If a crime happens in the area where a camera is registered, it can help speed up the investigation. It also saves them the trouble of going door to door, Taylor said.

“Say that there was a violent crime that happened in your neighborhood but our investigators don’t have video, they can go on that list and see whose registered and directly contact that person,” Taylor said.

Over the past year, more than 230 people have registered, according to LPD. However, LPD says they really need more people to register so they can locate criminals and close more cases.

“A crime might happen to you and you may not have a camera but several people in your neighborhood might have a camera that might have caught something,” Taylor said.

They said they can’t do this without your help.

“If you have a security camera, which many people now do, that video can be invaluable to an investigation,” Taylor said. “Many times we see cases being solved based on people being able to give us video of the incident.”

