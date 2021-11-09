Online petition started to stop closure of Dupre Elementary, other LISD schools

LUBBOCK, Texas — An online petition was started on November 4 to stop the Lubbock Independent School District’s plans to close Dupre Elementary School and thwart future school closures within the district.

LISD announced a proposal to close the school, which is located in the 2000 block of Avenue T, in mid-October.

“We have seen the numbers decline each and every year until this year we are actually less than 200 students,” said LISD Superintendent, Dr. Kathy Rollo told EverythingLubbock.com.

Rollo said because of this decline the closure became a matter of economics and the cost per student.

“This is something that overtime the district has been working towards to try and be able to number one be efficient,” said Rollo.

Students at Dupre Elementary will be given the choice to go to either Carmona-Harrison or Brown Elementary School.

The school district held a community meeting on November 1 regarding the proposed closing.

Following that meeting, the online petition was created, according to a press release from Lubbock Compact.

According to the release, Lubbock ISD has closed at least 10 schools in the last decade.



Results of the petition will be presented to the LISD school board on November 11.

The vote to close Dupre Elementary is expected to take place at that meeting.

Below is that press release that was provided to EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday from Lubbock Compact.

The petition can be viewed and signed at https://www.change.org/NoMoreSchoolClosures