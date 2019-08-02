Online retailers to collect sales taxes from consumers

LUBBOCK, Texas — House Bill 1525 was been signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in May relating to the administration and collection of sales taxes on sales involving marketplace providers. State Rep. Dustin Burrows authored the bill, effective Oct. 1.

Stephen Smith, owner of Armadillo Camera is very knowledgeable when it comes to cameras. He said he owns the only camera specialty store in Lubbock, and his biggest competition is online retailers.

“In today’s world its very easy to get online,” Smith said.

The store owner said collecting sales tax puts them further behind.

“Our sales tax is fairly high at 8.25 percent so brick and mortar stores in the state of Texas are at a disadvantage,” Smith said.

Burrows said the law is meant to level the playing field between brick and mortar stores and online market places. The house bill comes after a Supreme Court decision that states it is constitutional to mandate sales taxes even if the business is not present in the state.

President and CEO of Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Eddie McBride said the state acting on the Supreme Court decision is important for Texas.

“We get to start now collecting sales tax that here before, those market place sellers weren’t required by law to do,” McBride said.

House Bill 1525 does not create any new taxes, however, establishes the rights of marketplace providers like Amazon or Etsy to collect from marketplace sellers, even if the sellers are not in Texas.

“[It’s] Reasonable that if you buy something from Amazon that you get sales tax that you would buying from a local producer,” McBride said.

McBride said although consumers may not be happy about the change, it is a step in the right direction, not only for the state, but also for Lubbock.

“I think for all the years that all those folks who were collecting sales tax, now we get to get our cut of the pie to come back to us as well so it’s good for the state of Texas,” McBride said. “All of that money ends up going to the state and then we get our cut back from them so we’ll see an increase on that.”

The Legislative Budget Board estimates more than $550 million dollars will be brought into the state following the new legislation.