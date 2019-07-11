Open Door adds 61st person to permanent housing program

Helping the Lubbock homeless population, the Open Door ministry continues to grow as they put their 61st person into permanent housing.

According to Open Door, they now have two housing programs, one for people exiting chronic homelessness and another for victims of sex trafficking.

Walter Paschal, a beneficiary of Open Door, said he was one of the first people to be placed in permanent housing by the organization. He said he never would’ve imagined this many people’s lives would change.

“I know exactly how they’re going to feel when they first move in, comfort, safety, security,” Paschal said. “I mean it’s going to feel different than being outside and always watching your back all the time.”

Paschal said he spent 22 years on the streets, but feeling comfortable in his own home took seconds.

“When I got into my new home, [I felt] security,” Paschal said.

Chad Wheeler, executive director of Open Door, said he’s proud of how far they’ve come in just seven years.

“Getting people into housing is one of the obstacles but keeping people in-housed is another one of the thing that requires on-going support,” Wheeler said.

Everyday they’re addressing a multitude of issues and figuring out ways to get people jobs, he said.

“We celebrate every person moving in to housing and it’s just great to see that many people having an opportunity to build their lives and start over new,” Wheeler said.

Paschal said he never would have dreamed this for himself.

To donate or help out Open Door, visit: opendoorlbk.org/