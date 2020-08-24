Open Door announces housing expansion for people experiencing chronic homelessness

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Open Door:

Open Door is thrilled to announce an expansion to its permanent supportive housing program to be complete by the summer of 2021. Once complete, Open Door will provide permanent supportive housing for more than 85 people, putting Open Door very close to having enough housing to end chronic homelessness in Lubbock.

Since 2017, Open Door has moved more than 40 of Lubbock’s most vulnerable people into permanent supportive housing. The January 2020 Point-in-Time Count identified 40 people remaining in chronic homelessness in Lubbock. Open Door’s housing expansion may be just what is needed to meet the remaining need.

Open Door’s permanent supportive housing program serves people who are considered chronically homeless, which means they have been homeless for a year or more and have a disability. Services include 24 hour on-call case management, patient navigation, transportation, life skills classes, and individualized supportive services.

“The only solution to homelessness is a home,” says Chad Wheeler, CEO of Open Door. “This new expansion to our Supportive Housing program makes that solution possible for 40 more people in chronic homelessness.”

Open Door is seeking community support to help furnish homes for the next 40 people in supportive housing. People wishing to donate furniture and household items can reach Open Door at 806-687-6876. People wishing to learn more about Open Door and its programs may visit www.opendoorlbk.org or on Facebook @opendoorlbk.

(News release from Open Door)